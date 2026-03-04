Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    US likely to raise temporary global tariff rate to 15% this week, Bessent says

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 18:47
    US likely to raise temporary global tariff rate to 15% this week, Bessent says

    U.S. Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that an ‌increase in President Donald Trump's new temporary global import tariff to 15% from 10% was likely to be implemented sometime this ​week, Report informs via Reuters.

    The new tariff rate was announced by ​Trump in late February after the Supreme ⁠Court struck down his previous global tariffs under a national ​emergencies law. He initially imposed the 150-day tariffs ​under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 at a lower 10% rate.

    "That's likely sometime this week," ​Bessent said on CNBC of the 15% ​rate order from Trump.

    "During the 150 days, we will ‌see ⁠studies from USTR on Section 301, tariffs from Commerce on Section 232," he said, referring to other tariff authorities that have withstood court ​challenges.

    He ​said the ⁠effort to rebuild Trump's tariff program under these authorities would bring ​US duty rates back to their ​prior ⁠levels within five months.

    "They are slow moving, but they are more robust," Bessent said of ⁠the ​Section 232 national security-based tariffs ​and the Section 301 unfair trade practices tariffs.

    Scott Bessent
    Skott Bessent: 15 %-lik qlobal rüsum yaxın günlərdə qüvvəyə minəcək
    Скотт Бессент: Глобальная пошлина в 15% начнет действовать в ближайшие дни

    Latest News

    19:30

    Turkish minister: Iran suspends citizens" exit toward Türkiye

    Region
    19:22

    UK supports France's updated nuclear doctrine

    Other countries
    19:12

    Trans-Caspian growth and development of C6 format discussed in the USA

    Foreign policy
    18:57
    Photo

    Another meeting of Organizing Committee discusses WUF13 preparations

    Domestic policy
    18:47

    US likely to raise temporary global tariff rate to 15% this week, Bessent says

    Other countries
    18:31

    IDF destroys Iranian air defense and detection systems at Tehran airport

    Other countries
    18:27

    Azerbaijan boosts tomato exports by 19% in volume

    AIC
    18:11
    Photo

    Regional interest grows in Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor

    Energy
    17:59

    Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory

    Other countries
    All News Feed