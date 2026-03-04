Regional interest grows in Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor

In addition to the countries officially joining the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project, other regional parties have also expressed serious interest in participating in the initiative, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov stated, Report informs, citing the ministry.

He made the remark during the first seminar in Baku on the feasibility study for the initial development phase of the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor.

Zeynalov assessed the project as a highly promising initiative, noting that the corridor will connect the Caspian and Black Sea regions, enabling the transmission of clean green energy from Central Asia to European markets.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, said his country aims to increase its total energy generation capacity to 26 GW by 2030, with 30–35% coming from renewable sources. He emphasized Kazakhstan's rich energy resources and its intention to export clean energy to European markets through the corridor.

Feruz Kurbonov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uzbekistan's National Electric Network, also expressed strong interest in the project, describing it as a highly promising initiative. He noted that Uzbekistan is investing heavily in domestic energy infrastructure and aims to have additional electricity capacity by 2030 to join the regional grid and export to Europe.

Sunniya Durrani Jamal, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Azerbaijan, highlighted that the project will strengthen regional connectivity. At the seminar, CESI S.p.A. presented the initial feasibility study, with preliminary results described as positive. Participants discussed the analytical framework and next steps for the first phase.

Finally, participants agreed on completing the feasibility study report for this stage and preparing for Phase 2, including key technical assumptions, data requirements, and next steps.

The feasibility study for the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor is being prepared in partnership with the ADB and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), supported by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in April 2025.