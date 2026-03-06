Iran strikes US bases in UAE and Kuwait
Other countries
- 06 March, 2026
- 19:25
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported carrying out strikes on US military bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.
According to Report, citing foreign media, the IRGC targeted two bases in the Persian Gulf region.
The strikes hit Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, both hosting American troops.
No details have yet been provided regarding possible damage or casualties.
