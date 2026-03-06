Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran strikes US bases in UAE and Kuwait

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 19:25
    Iran strikes US bases in UAE and Kuwait

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported carrying out strikes on US military bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

    According to Report, citing foreign media, the IRGC targeted two bases in the Persian Gulf region.

    The strikes hit Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, both hosting American troops.

    No details have yet been provided regarding possible damage or casualties.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iranian strikes US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran ABŞ-nin BƏƏ və Küveytdəki bazalarına zərbələr endirib
    Иран нанес удары по американским базам в ОАЭ и Кувейте

    Latest News

    20:33

    Brown-Senior: 69% of Azerbaijani state scholarship students choose UK universities

    Education and science
    20:30

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of March 8

    Domestic policy
    20:24

    Pakistan thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    20:17

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro strongly condemns Iranian drone strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    20:09

    US expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    Witkoff: Russia-Ukraine talks ongoing, more progress expected soon

    Other countries
    19:59

    Costa: Azerbaijan remains strategic partner for EU

    Foreign policy
    19:47

    Trump says he is open to having a religious leader in Iran

    Other countries
    19:40

    BP and SOCAR explore joint opportunities in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region

    Energy
    All News Feed