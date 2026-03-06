Maxime Prévot: Belgium strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 19:32
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said Belgium strongly condemns Iran"s drone attacks on Azerbaijan"s civilian infrastructure, which resulted in injuries to civilians.
According to Report, Prévot wrote on X:
"Belgium strongly condemns the drone strike yesterday on Nakhchivan airport, which injured civilians and damaged civilian infrastructures. I express my full solidarity with the government and the people of Azerbaijan."
He further emphasized that each escalation by Iran further undermines prospects for a return to stability.
"We urge immediate restraint and full respect for international law," Prévot said.
