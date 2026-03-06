Maxime Prévot: Belgium strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Nakhchivan

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said Belgium strongly condemns Iran"s drone attacks on Azerbaijan"s civilian infrastructure, which resulted in injuries to civilians.

According to Report, Prévot wrote on X:

"Belgium strongly condemns the drone strike yesterday on Nakhchivan airport, which injured civilians and damaged civilian infrastructures. I express my full solidarity with the government and the people of Azerbaijan."

He further emphasized that each escalation by Iran further undermines prospects for a return to stability.

"We urge immediate restraint and full respect for international law," Prévot said.