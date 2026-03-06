Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Maxime Prévot: Belgium strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 19:32
    Maxime Prévot: Belgium strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Nakhchivan

    Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said Belgium strongly condemns Iran"s drone attacks on Azerbaijan"s civilian infrastructure, which resulted in injuries to civilians.

    According to Report, Prévot wrote on X:

    "Belgium strongly condemns the drone strike yesterday on Nakhchivan airport, which injured civilians and damaged civilian infrastructures. I express my full solidarity with the government and the people of Azerbaijan."

    He further emphasized that each escalation by Iran further undermines prospects for a return to stability.

    "We urge immediate restraint and full respect for international law," Prévot said.

    Maxime Prévot Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Maksim Prevo: Belçika İranın Naxçıvana hücumlarını qətiyyətlə pisləyir
    Максим Прево: Бельгия решительно осуждает атаки Ирана на Нахчыван

    Latest News

    20:33

    Brown-Senior: 69% of Azerbaijani state scholarship students choose UK universities

    Education and science
    20:30

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of March 8

    Domestic policy
    20:24

    Pakistan thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    20:17

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro strongly condemns Iranian drone strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    20:09

    US expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    Witkoff: Russia-Ukraine talks ongoing, more progress expected soon

    Other countries
    19:59

    Costa: Azerbaijan remains strategic partner for EU

    Foreign policy
    19:47

    Trump says he is open to having a religious leader in Iran

    Other countries
    19:40

    BP and SOCAR explore joint opportunities in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region

    Energy
    All News Feed