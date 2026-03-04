Another meeting of Organizing Committee discusses WUF13 preparations

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    04 March, 2026
    Another meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held on March 4, Report informs.

    Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, opened the meeting, noting that urban planning is regarded by the President of Azerbaijan as a major strategic priority in the country"s socio-economic agenda. He added that declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" demonstrates the continued importance attached to the sector.

    The Committee Chairman emphasized that ongoing, goal-oriented steps taken under the leadership of the Head of State to promote balanced growth of the capital and the regions, along with sustainable settlement, play a key role in Azerbaijan"s comprehensive development.

    Highlighting Azerbaijan"s focus on global urban development processes, Samir Nuriyev emphasized that the country has promoted innovative approaches in the sector and successfully implemented them in practice. He added that the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, unique in the world for their scale and pace, provide the most vivid demonstration of these efforts.

    He noted that the upcoming WUF13 in Baku in May 2026, which has already garnered considerable international interest, will provide a platform to present Azerbaijan"s conceptual approach to urban development, including the practical experiences applied in the liberated territories on an international stage.

    Reports by committee members followed, covering progress in general preparations, as well as substantive, communication, and organizational-logistical work.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chairman issued instructions regarding the WUF13 preparation process, including implementation of the Action Plan and other tasks in line with the President"s directives, to ensure the successful organization and high-level execution of the event.

    Təşkilat Komitəsinin növbəti iclasında WUF13-ə hazırlıqla bağlı məruzələr dinlənilib
    На заседании Оргкомитета заслушаны доклады о подготовке к WUF13

