    Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    04 March, 2026
    Switzerland has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its help in evacuating Swiss citizens from Iran amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, according to Report.

    "The Embassy of Switzerland thanks the Azerbaijani government for their swift and valuable assistance in evacuating Swiss diplomats and citizens from Iran. We appreciate the cooperation and support during this critical time," the embassy said in a post on social media.

