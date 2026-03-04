Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran
Foreign policy
- 04 March, 2026
- 17:56
Switzerland has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its help in evacuating Swiss citizens from Iran amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, according to Report.
"The Embassy of Switzerland thanks the Azerbaijani government for their swift and valuable assistance in evacuating Swiss diplomats and citizens from Iran. We appreciate the cooperation and support during this critical time," the embassy said in a post on social media.
Latest News
17:59
Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territoryOther countries
17:59
Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operationsOther countries
17:56
Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from IranForeign policy
17:41
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026Tourism
17:38
Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against IranOther countries
17:24
QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyersEnergy
17:21
IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflictOther countries
17:17
Video
Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right nowRegion
17:11