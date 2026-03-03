Qatar carries out strikes in Iran after thwarting Doha airport attack

Qatar carried out strikes inside Iran over the past 24 hours, senior Western diplomatic sources confirmed to The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday, as Doha accused Tehran of targeting civilian infrastructure and warned it would respond, Report informs.

The Qatari action came after the country said it thwarted an attempted attack on Hamad International Airport in Doha, according to remarks by Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari cited by N12.

Al-Ansari said Qatar did not receive advance warning from Iran ahead of the missile launches.

An N12 News update on the strikes, also citing Western sources, said the Qatari strike occurred within the last day.

The network did not provide details about the targets, the type of strike, or the scope of the reported operation.

Qatar also did not publicly announce a strike inside Iran in the statements quoted in the N12 update.

Iran did not immediately comment on the strikes.