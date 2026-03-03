Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Israel preparing to gradually reopen airspace for repatriation

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 20:30
    Israel preparing to gradually reopen airspace for repatriation

    Israel is making preparations to gradually reopen the country's airspace overnight Wednesday to Thursday to start flying back Israelis stranded abroad, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    According to the emerging plan, Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport will operate 24 hours a day and will open in a controlled manner.

    In the first phase, the entry of one passenger aircraft per hour will be approved.

    In the second phase, two will enter every hour, or one wide-body plane will enter, subject to security and operational conditions.

    The framework is still subject to final approvals.

    Israel's skies have been closed since the start of the joint US-Israel attack on Iran on Saturday morning.

    airport Israel Airstrikes on Iran
    СМИ: Израиль рассматривает возможность открыть воздушное пространство до выходных

    Latest News

    20:42

    IDF says it completed wave of strikes on Iranian military targets

    Other countries
    20:30

    Israel preparing to gradually reopen airspace for repatriation

    Other countries
    20:18

    Qatar carries out strikes in Iran after thwarting Doha airport attack

    Other countries
    20:07

    IDF strikes Iranian council during vote on Khamenei successor

    Other countries
    19:57

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss bilateral economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    19:44

    Iraqi Kurdistan ceases oil exports to Türkiye's Ceyhan port

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs discuss escalating tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    19:30

    Rosatom: Construction work suspended at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran

    Region
    19:23

    Jean-Noël Barrot thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of French citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed