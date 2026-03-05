Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Bulgarian diplomats' safe passage from Iran to Azerbaijan ensured

    05 March, 2026
    • 21:42
    Bulgarian diplomats' safe passage from Iran to Azerbaijan ensured

    The evacuation of Bulgarian diplomats from Iran has been executed, Report informs.

    Ten employees of Bulgaria's diplomatic mission in Iran crossed the border and safely entered Azerbaijani territory through the Astara state border crossing point. The evacuation process was conducted following the completion of relevant document checks, registration, and other necessary procedures, with all essential measures taken at the border crossing to ensure a secure transition.

    After the registration procedures, they were safely dispatched toward their destination.

