Bulgarian diplomats' safe passage from Iran to Azerbaijan ensured
Domestic policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 21:42
The evacuation of Bulgarian diplomats from Iran has been executed, Report informs.
Ten employees of Bulgaria's diplomatic mission in Iran crossed the border and safely entered Azerbaijani territory through the Astara state border crossing point. The evacuation process was conducted following the completion of relevant document checks, registration, and other necessary procedures, with all essential measures taken at the border crossing to ensure a secure transition.
After the registration procedures, they were safely dispatched toward their destination.
