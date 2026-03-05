Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    UN expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 22:05
    UN expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    The UN Mission in Azerbaijan has expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan, according to a statement, Report informs.

    "Our thoughts are with those affected by today's drone attacks in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. The UN mission in Azerbaijan team wishes the four injured people a speedy recovery," reads the statement.

    BMT nümayəndəliyi İranın Naxçıvana zərbələri fonunda Azərbaycanla həmrəylik bildirib
    Представительство ООН выразило солидарность с Азербайджаном на фоне ударов Ирана по Нахчывану

