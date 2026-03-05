UN expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 22:05
The UN Mission in Azerbaijan has expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan, according to a statement, Report informs.
"Our thoughts are with those affected by today's drone attacks in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. The UN mission in Azerbaijan team wishes the four injured people a speedy recovery," reads the statement.
