EU envoy says Iran's drone strikes on Nakhchivan are unacceptable
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 22:20
Iran's drone attacks against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region are unacceptable, said Marijana Kujundzic, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Report informs.
"Iran's drone attacks against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic region of Azerbaijan are unacceptable and represent a further escalation by Iran and increase the likelihood of spreading the war beyond the Middle East. The EU stands in solidarity with the Azerbaijani government and people," Kujundzic wrote on X.
