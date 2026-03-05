Erdogan and Macron discuss Iran over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration said, Report informs.

The main topics of discussion during the telephone conversation were relations between the two countries, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye is closely monitoring the processes in Iran, and the spread of the conflict to the region is unacceptable.