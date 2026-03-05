Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Irakli Kobakhidze calls Ilham Aliyev, condemns drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 21:53
    Irakli Kobakhidze calls Ilham Aliyev, condemns drone attack on Nakhchivan

    On March 5, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    The Prime Minister of Georgia strongly condemned the attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan using unmanned aerial vehicles by the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing his solidarity with the state and people of Azerbaijan. The Georgian Premier wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked PM Irakli Kobakhidze for the phone call and the position expressed.

    During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Georgia bilateral cooperation, as well as issues of mutual interest.

    İrakli Kobaxidze İlham Əliyevə zəng edərək Naxçıvana dron hücumunu pisləyib
    Премьер Грузии в беседе с президентом Азербайджана осудил иранскую атаку на Нахчыван

