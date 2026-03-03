Parviz Shahbazov: Investments in Southern Gas Corridor paying off

Investments in the Southern Gas Corridor are already yielding returns, and dialogue with the European Union on expanding the project continues, Azerbaijan"s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to Report, he made the remarks at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

Shahbazov emphasized that the Southern Gas Corridor is a long-term strategic project.

"Undoubtedly, all investments in this project are already returning value, and the project holds special significance for us. It is unquestionably a strategic initiative that brings substantial revenue to our country. In the future, we aim to further expand it, and for this purpose, we are engaging in discussions with the European Union," Shahbazov said.