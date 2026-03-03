EBRD calls Azerbaijan bridge between two continents in energy sector

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Finance
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 17:57
    Azerbaijan serves as a true energy bridge connecting two continents, Sule Topcu Kilic, director and head of Energy Eurasia at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said during the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Report informs.

    "The EBRD is proud to support the energy transition in the region and welcomes the strengthening of strategic partnerships in green energy corridors, as well as in transport and digital connectivity, between Azerbaijan and several other countries, including Georgia, Türkiye, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan – all of which are EBRD countries of operations," she emphasized.

    Kilic believes that Azerbaijan holds a crucial central position there, uniting all these countries and serving as a true bridge between the two continents.

    "The implementation of these large-scale infrastructure projects will require significant amounts of renewable energy, which Azerbaijan, like the entire region, is capable of providing," she said.

