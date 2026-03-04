Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    MEDİA urges reliance on official sources in Middle East coverage

    Media
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 12:27
    MEDİA urges reliance on official sources in Middle East coverage

    The Media Development Agency (MEDİA) has recommended that journalists rely solely on official sources when covering events in the Middle East.

    According to information received by Report from the agency, social media posts have been circulating containing inaccurate and unverified information about ongoing military operations in the region.

    The agency emphasized that such actions, which spread disinformation in the information space, are intended to confuse public opinion.

    "Media representatives must approach the dissemination of information on social media with particular responsibility. It is important to avoid publishing manipulative content from questionable sources. We call on all media entities, journalists, and public activists to rely only on official sources in their work, refrain from publishing material that could cause public concern, and prevent instances of information manipulation," the statement said.

