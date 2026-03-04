First flight repatriating French nationals from Middle East arrives in Paris

The first flight organized to repatriate French nationals stranded in the Middle East since the start of the war arrived early on Wednesday morning at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport from Oman, Report informs via RFI.

The aircraft chartered by Air France left Muscat, Oman, in the early evening and landed shortly before 3am on Wednesday in Paris.

The Minister for French Nationals Abroad Éléonore Caroit told journalists at the terminal that around 100 places had been reserved by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to bring back "the most vulnerable" people.

The flight was carrying customers and staff of the airline as well as families, young children, pregnant women, participants of a holiday camp and other passengers who were mainly in Dubai.

"The idea is to increase the number of such arrangements so that as many French citizens as possible can return home safely," she added.