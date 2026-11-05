Azerbaijan announces its priority for aquaculture sector

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Azerbaijan's main target is to increase its annual aquaculture production from the current 3,400 tons to 7,700 tons by 2030, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said at the 1st Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Mammadov noted the increase would help improve the supply of locally produced goods to the domestic market.

"This will also help reduce dependence on imports and expand export opportunities. The State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Production and Processing in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030 sets out the key priorities for the coming years in this area.

The program envisages bringing the legal framework governing the fisheries sector into line with international standards, digitalizing management and monitoring mechanisms, protecting fish stocks, and modernizing fish-breeding facilities.

Other objectives include identifying suitable production zones, strengthening breeding capacity, establishing an aquaculture agro-industrial park, and developing subsidy and incentive mechanisms," the minister said.