Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan announces its priority for aquaculture sector

    AIC
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 10:45
    Azerbaijan announces its priority for aquaculture sector

    Azerbaijan's main target is to increase its annual aquaculture production from the current 3,400 tons to 7,700 tons by 2030, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said at the 1st Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Mammadov noted the increase would help improve the supply of locally produced goods to the domestic market.

    "This will also help reduce dependence on imports and expand export opportunities. The State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Production and Processing in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030 sets out the key priorities for the coming years in this area.

    The program envisages bringing the legal framework governing the fisheries sector into line with international standards, digitalizing management and monitoring mechanisms, protecting fish stocks, and modernizing fish-breeding facilities.

    Other objectives include identifying suitable production zones, strengthening breeding capacity, establishing an aquaculture agro-industrial park, and developing subsidy and incentive mechanisms," the minister said.

    Majnun Mammadov Agricultural sector Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Aquaculture
    Azərbaycanın akvakultura sahəsində əsas hədəfi açıqlanıb
    Меджнун Мамедов: Азербайджан намерен довести производство аквакультуры до 7,7 тыс. т в 2030г
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    22:48
    Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei says
    Region
    All News Feed