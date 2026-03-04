Sri Lanka rescues 30 people on board distressed Iranian ship

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 12:09
    The Sri Lankan military ​has rescued at least ‌30 people on board a sinking Iranian ship near Sri ​Lankan waters on ​Wednesday, the country's foreign minister ⁠told parliament, Report informs via Reuters.

    The Sri Lankan ​navy dispatched a rescue mission ​after a distress call from the Iranian ship, a defence ministry spokesperson said earlier ​on Wednesday.

    Foreign minister ​Vijitha Herath did not give further ‌details ⁠but said Sri Lanka would take appropriate action.

    Local media said the ship reported ​distress ​off ⁠the coast of Galle in the southern ​part of the ​country, ⁠and that the injured had been admitted to a ⁠hospital ​in Galle.

    Şri-Lanka dənizçiləri İran gəmisindən 30-dan çox şəxsi xilas ediblər
    ВМС Шри-Ланки эвакуировали 30 человек с иранского судна

