Sri Lanka rescues 30 people on board distressed Iranian ship
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 12:09
The Sri Lankan military has rescued at least 30 people on board a sinking Iranian ship near Sri Lankan waters on Wednesday, the country's foreign minister told parliament, Report informs via Reuters.
The Sri Lankan navy dispatched a rescue mission after a distress call from the Iranian ship, a defence ministry spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday.
Foreign minister Vijitha Herath did not give further details but said Sri Lanka would take appropriate action.
Local media said the ship reported distress off the coast of Galle in the southern part of the country, and that the injured had been admitted to a hospital in Galle.
Latest News
13:27
Azerbaijan allocates nearly AZN62,000 for young talent scholarships – ORDERDomestic policy
13:13
Spain's Sanchez to Trump: 'You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions'Other countries
13:09
Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAEOther countries
13:05
Death toll from airstrikes rises to 12 in Lebanon – UPDATEDOther countries
13:02
Pashinyan highlights Georgia's regional roleRegion
13:00
Cyprus closes part of its airspaceOther countries
12:57
China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from IranOther countries
12:41
Kobakhidze: Georgia positively assesses current processes in South CaucasusRegion
12:41
Photo