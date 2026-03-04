Russian troops launch strikes on 3 regions of Ukraine

Russian troops have launched airstrikes in the Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, injuring a total of 29 people, Report informs, referring to Ukrainian media.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, 15 people were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes in the region.

"Due to Russian attacks, 15 people were injured, including two children," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin also emphasized that Russian troops attacked critical and social infrastructure facilities, as well as residential areas in various towns and villages in the region. As a result, seven apartment buildings, seven private homes, a utility building, and several private cars were damaged.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, noted that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched guided bombs and various types of UAVs in Kharkiv and 12 other towns and villages in the region.

"Twelve people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a child," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Anti-Terrorist Force head Ivan Fedorov noted that two people were injured in the attacks on the region.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out over 600 shelling attacks on 36 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in two injuries," he added.