Kazakhstan increased oil shipments via BTC by 8.5% in February

In February 2026, Kazakhstan exported 115,000 tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, according to Interfax-Kazakhstan, referring to the national company KazTransOil (KTO), Report informs.

"In February 2026, 115,000 tons of Kazakh oil were shipped via the Aktau seaport towards the BTC pipeline," the company said in a statement.

In January 2026, 106,000 tons of oil were shipped from Kazakhstan via the BTC pipeline. This represents an 8.5% increase in shipments in February.

By the end of 2025, Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

Transit of Kazakh oil via the BTC pipeline in 2026 is planned at up to 1.6 million tons.