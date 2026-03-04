Kazakhstan increased oil shipments via BTC by 8.5% in February
Energy
- 04 March, 2026
- 11:56
In February 2026, Kazakhstan exported 115,000 tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, according to Interfax-Kazakhstan, referring to the national company KazTransOil (KTO), Report informs.
"In February 2026, 115,000 tons of Kazakh oil were shipped via the Aktau seaport towards the BTC pipeline," the company said in a statement.
In January 2026, 106,000 tons of oil were shipped from Kazakhstan via the BTC pipeline. This represents an 8.5% increase in shipments in February.
By the end of 2025, Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.
Transit of Kazakh oil via the BTC pipeline in 2026 is planned at up to 1.6 million tons.
Latest News
13:27
Azerbaijan allocates nearly AZN62,000 for young talent scholarships – ORDERDomestic policy
13:13
Spain's Sanchez to Trump: 'You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions'Other countries
13:09
Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAEOther countries
13:05
Death toll from airstrikes rises to 12 in Lebanon – UPDATEDOther countries
13:02
Pashinyan highlights Georgia's regional roleRegion
13:00
Cyprus closes part of its airspaceOther countries
12:57
China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from IranOther countries
12:41
Kobakhidze: Georgia positively assesses current processes in South CaucasusRegion
12:41
Photo