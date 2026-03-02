Israel launches airstrikes across Lebanon as powerful explosions rock Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces (Israel Defense Forces) said it has begun a series of airstrikes on positions of Hezbollah across Lebanon, Report informs via Israeli media.

"The Israel Defense Forces have begun striking Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon. More details will be provided later," the IDF said.

Powerful explosions were heard in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, with huge plumes of smoke rising over the city, Al Jazeera wrote.

A powerful blast also occurred in Al-Dahiyeh, the southern suburb of Beirut. According to BBC, the explosion was so strong that it felt as if it had happened in the center of the Lebanese capital.

Warnings from the US Embassy in another suburb, Awkar, instructed staff to take shelter and stay away from windows. The embassy also wrote on X: "We strongly urge US citizens to refrain from traveling to Lebanon. If you are in the country, leave Lebanon immediately while commercial flights are still available."