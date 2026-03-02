Iran uses new explosive warheads in missiles, Tasnim News says

Iran used new explosive warheads in missiles, Report informs via the Tasnim news agency.

According to Tasnim, the type of explosive substance in the warheads of Iranian missiles has changed, and Iran's attacks in recent days differ both in volume and quality from the 12-day war. Thus, a warhead weighing 500 kilograms is equivalent to previous warheads weighing one ton.

The agency noted that the United States and Israel have made enormous efforts over the past eight months to strengthen their defense, but Iran's responses came as a surprise.