Infantino: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan preparing for U-20 World Cup

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are preparing to welcome and bring together the world's best young footballers, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a post on Instagram, Report informs.

He addressed the upcoming 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"I am delighted to announce that the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place from September 17 to October 9. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are preparing to welcome and unite the world's best young footballers. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to seeing you there," Infantino wrote.

The tournament will feature 24 teams.

The official brand of the competition was unveiled on October 16. Its slogan, "U Shape The Game", is aimed at young players and their supporters, inviting the next generation of football stars to make history.

The tournament's official branding was projected onto iconic landmarks in Baku, including the Maiden Tower and the Baku Olympic Stadium.