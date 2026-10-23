Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    All 67 Azerbaijani cities and districts to cover own spending in 2027

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 09:48
    All 67 Azerbaijani cities and districts to cover own spending in 2027

    All 67 cities and districts in Azerbaijan will be able to cover their own expenditure next year.

    Report informs, citing the draft law on the 2027 state budget.

    Budget revenue is expected to total 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion) next year, while expenditure is projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).

    Azerbaijan's state budget Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycanda gələn il bütün şəhər və rayonlar dövlət büdcəsindən vəsait almayacaq
    Все 67 городов и районов Азербайджана в 2027 году перейдут на самофинансирование
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