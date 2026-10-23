All 67 Azerbaijani cities and districts to cover own spending in 2027
Finance
- 23 October, 2026
- 09:48
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
All 67 cities and districts in Azerbaijan will be able to cover their own expenditure next year.
Report informs, citing the draft law on the 2027 state budget.
Budget revenue is expected to total 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion) next year, while expenditure is projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).
Azərbaycanda gələn il bütün şəhər və rayonlar dövlət büdcəsindən vəsait almayacaq
Все 67 городов и районов Азербайджана в 2027 году перейдут на самофинансирование
Latest News
09:53
Infantino: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan preparing for U-20 World CupFootball
09:48
All 67 Azerbaijani cities and districts to cover own spending in 2027Finance
09:29
Price of Brent oil up above $114 first since May - UpdateEnergy
09:26
Azerbaijan ends week in 24th place in UEFA rankingsSports
09:23
Azerbaijan's draft 2027 state budget submitted to parliamentFinance
09:20
CBA currency exchange rates (23.10.2026)Finance
09:09
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2026)Finance
09:01
Ukraine, Finland sign seven agreements worth €300 millionOther countries
08:40
Secretary General: Armenia de facto withdraws from CSTORegion