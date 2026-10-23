Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2026)
Finance
- 23 October, 2026
- 09:09
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
113.95
|
0.78
|
53.10
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
100.31
|
0.84
|
42.89
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,017.40
|
- 43.00
|
- 323.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,867.98
|
11.89
|
4,804.69
|
S&P 500
|
7,663.43
|
- 93.74
|
817.93
|
Nasdaq
|
26,008.86
|
- 694.00
|
2,766.87
|
Nikkei
|
62,907.84
|
- 320.24
|
12,568.36
|
Dax
|
25,371.75
|
- 273.29
|
881.34
|
FTSE 100
|
10,725.03
|
- 27.85
|
793.65
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,811.26
|
- 110.42
|
- 338.24
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,658.03
|
- 55.00
|
- 310.81
|
Bist 100
|
11,220.37
|
- 356.75
|
- 41.15
|
RTS
|
940.69
|
0.00
|
- 173.44
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1210
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0535
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3389
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0084
|
JPY/USD
|
156.9500
|
0.1800
|
0.5000
|
RUB/USD
|
81.4057
|
- 0.3200
|
2.6557
|
TRY/USD
|
49.7375
|
0.1000
|
6.7813
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6726
|
0.0000
|
- 0.3164
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (23.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (23.10.2026)
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