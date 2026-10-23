Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 09:09
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    113.95

    0.78

    53.10

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    100.31

    0.84

    42.89

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,017.40

    - 43.00

    - 323.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,867.98

    11.89

    4,804.69

    S&P 500

    7,663.43

    - 93.74

    817.93

    Nasdaq

    26,008.86

    - 694.00

    2,766.87

    Nikkei

    62,907.84

    - 320.24

    12,568.36

    Dax

    25,371.75

    - 273.29

    881.34

    FTSE 100

    10,725.03

    - 27.85

    793.65

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,811.26

    - 110.42

    - 338.24

    Shanghai Composite

    3,658.03

    - 55.00

    - 310.81

    Bist 100

    11,220.37

    - 356.75

    - 41.15

    RTS

    940.69

    0.00

    - 173.44

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1210

    0.0000

    - 0.0535

    USD/GBP

    1.3389

    0.0000

    - 0.0084

    JPY/USD

    156.9500

    0.1800

    0.5000

    RUB/USD

    81.4057

    - 0.3200

    2.6557

    TRY/USD

    49.7375

    0.1000

    6.7813

    CNY/USD

    6.6726

    0.0000

    - 0.3164
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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