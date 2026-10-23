Ukraine, Finland sign seven agreements worth €300 million
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- 23 October, 2026
- 09:01
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Ukraine and Finland have signed seven agreements worth approximately €300 million.
According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, the documents were signed ahead of the visit of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to Kyiv on October 22.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Finland had presented a new support package for Ukraine.
"We have agreements that open up new opportunities for cooperation. Seven documents have been signed. The total value of today's agreements is approximately €300 million," Zelenskyy said.
Ukrayna və Finlandiya arasında 300 milyon avroluq yeddi saziş imzalanıb
Украина и Финляндия подписали соглашения на €300 млн
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