Azerbaijan ends week in 24th place in UEFA rankings
Sports
- 23 October, 2026
- 09:26
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Azerbaijan has ended the week in 24th place in the UEFA country rankings.
Report informs that its position was confirmed following the third round of matches in the UEFA Europa League's league phase.
Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva lost 4–0 to Union in Belgium, ensuring that Israel could not overtake Azerbaijan this week.
Azerbaijan sits 24th with a coefficient of 24.187, followed by Israel in 25th with 24.125. Ukraine occupies 23rd place with 24.837.
England leads the rankings with a coefficient of 106.463.
Sabah is Azerbaijan's only remaining representative in European club competitions. The Baku side lost 2–1 at home to Germany's Borussia Dortmund in the third round of the UEFA Champions League's league phase.
UEFA reytinqi: Azərbaycan həftəni 24-cü pillədə başa vurub
Азербайджан завершил неделю на 24-й позиции в рейтинге УЕФА
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