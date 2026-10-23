Azerbaijan's draft 2027 state budget submitted to parliament
Finance
- 23 October, 2026
- 09:23
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Azerbaijan's draft law on the 2027 state budget has been submitted to the Milli Majlis.
Report informs that next year's budget revenue is projected at 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion), while expenditure is forecast at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).
Centralized revenue is projected at 38,518,425,000 manats ($22.66 billion), with local revenue forecast at 735,575,000 manats ($432.69 million).
Centralized expenditure is projected at 41,664,425,000 manats ($24.51 billion), while local expenditure is forecast at 735,575,000 manats ($432.69 million).
"2027-ci il dövlət büdcəsi haqqında" qanun layihəsi Milli Məclisə daxil olub
Проект госбюджета Азербайджана на 2027 год внесен в Милли Меджлис
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