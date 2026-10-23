Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Azerbaijan's draft 2027 state budget submitted to parliament

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 09:23
    Azerbaijan's draft 2027 state budget submitted to parliament

    Azerbaijan's draft law on the 2027 state budget has been submitted to the Milli Majlis.

    Report informs that next year's budget revenue is projected at 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion), while expenditure is forecast at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).

    Centralized revenue is projected at 38,518,425,000 manats ($22.66 billion), with local revenue forecast at 735,575,000 manats ($432.69 million).

    Centralized expenditure is projected at 41,664,425,000 manats ($24.51 billion), while local expenditure is forecast at 735,575,000 manats ($432.69 million).

    Milli Majlis State budget
    "2027-ci il dövlət büdcəsi haqqında" qanun layihəsi Milli Məclisə daxil olub
    Проект госбюджета Азербайджана на 2027 год внесен в Милли Меджлис
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    09:53
    Infantino: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan preparing for U-20 World Cup
    Football
    09:48
    All 67 Azerbaijani cities and districts to cover own spending in 2027
    Finance
    09:29
    Price of Brent oil up above $114 first since May - Update
    Energy
    09:26
    Azerbaijan ends week in 24th place in UEFA rankings
    Sports
    09:23
    Azerbaijan's draft 2027 state budget submitted to parliament
    Finance
    09:20
    CBA currency exchange rates (23.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:09
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:01
    Ukraine, Finland sign seven agreements worth €300 million
    Other countries
    08:40
    Secretary General: Armenia de facto withdraws from CSTO
    Region
    All News Feed