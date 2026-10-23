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    Azerbaijan's consolidated budget deficit upper limit for 2027 down 4.9%

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 09:56
    Azerbaijan's consolidated budget deficit upper limit for 2027 down 4.9%

    The upper limit of Azerbaijan's consolidated budget deficit for 2027 is set at 16.74 billion manats (approximately $9.85 billion), Report informs, citing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

    This figure is 4.9% less than the approved forecast for 2026.

    Consolidated budget Azerbaijan's state budget
    Azərbaycanın icmal büdcəsinin kəsirinin yuxarı həddi 5 % azaldılır
    Верхний предел дефицита сводного бюджета Азербайджана снижается на 5%
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