Azerbaijan's consolidated budget deficit upper limit for 2027 down 4.9%
Finance
- 23 October, 2026
- 09:56
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The upper limit of Azerbaijan's consolidated budget deficit for 2027 is set at 16.74 billion manats (approximately $9.85 billion), Report informs, citing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."
This figure is 4.9% less than the approved forecast for 2026.
Azərbaycanın icmal büdcəsinin kəsirinin yuxarı həddi 5 % azaldılır
Верхний предел дефицита сводного бюджета Азербайджана снижается на 5%
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