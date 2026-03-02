Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 19:15
    Mark Rutte says Europe fully supports US actions in Iran

    Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, said that Europe fully supported the actions of the United States in Iran, Report informs, citing an interview he gave to BBC.

    Rutte said that Iran was a "threat" to Europe, Israel, and the entire region. He added that, in the context of the operations carried out in Iran over the past weekend, Europe was actually becoming more active.

    Responding to a question about whether the decision by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to allow the United States to use British bases for defensive strikes against Iran had been delayed, Rutte said that, as he understood it, legal issues had needed to be resolved before permission could be granted.

    When asked whether he had known in advance about the strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, the NATO secretary general said that he does not publicly discuss such details. At the same time, he stressed that he had held many conversations with American officials and said that Washington and NATO were closely coordinating their actions.

    Answering a BBC question about the possible involvement of NATO forces in the conflict, Rutte said that it was clearly a campaign led by the Americans and Israelis.

    He added that allies in the NATO and friends in the region are currently facing indiscriminate attacks from Iran and are doing everything possible in the current situation.

    Mark Rütte: Avropa ABŞ-nin İrandakı əməliyyatlarını tam dəstəkləyir
    Рютте: Европа абсолютно поддерживает действия США в Иране

