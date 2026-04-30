Story About Folk Jazz: New film on Azerbaijan-Sweden cultural dialogue

"A Story About Folkjazz: From West to East" documentary reveals jazz not merely as a genre, but as a universal language - one that carries cultural identity across borders and connects West and East through shared human expression, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Sweden, Zaur Ahmadov, wrote on X, Report informs.

He reminded that April 30 marks International Jazz Day.

According to the ambassador, the documentary traces a unique musical dialogue between Sweden and Azerbaijan, where jazz meets folk traditions, as a universal language connecting cultures across borders.

"A Story About Folkjazz: From West to East is a 60-minute documentary tracing a remarkable musical dialogue between Sweden and Azerbaijan - two geographically distant countries connected by culture, improvisation, folk memory, and a shared openness to cultural exchange. The film begins in Stockholm, where Mikael Silkeberg reflects on how, sixty years ago, the Swedish classic Jazz på Svenska by Jan Johansson blended traditional folk melodies - such as "Ack Värmland du sköna" - with jazz improvisation.

The album became a cornerstone of Swedish musical identity and remains the best-selling jazz record in Swedish history. The documentary then turns to a pivotal moment in 1966, when Jan Johansson performed at the Tallinn Jazz Festival and encountered the Azerbaijani pianist Vagif Mustafazadeh.

At the time, Mustafazadeh was developing a revolutionary synthesis of jazz and mugham - Azerbaijan's ancient modal music tradition, distinguished by microtones, complex structures, and deep improvisation.

Their meeting, described as taking place in a "parallel universe," revealed striking affinities between Swedish folk-jazz and Azerbaijani jazz-mugham: distinct musical languages united by form, emotion, and improvisational freedom. Travelling east, the film arrives in Baku, a historic meeting point between East and West.

Azerbaijan's unique position at the crossroads of civilizations -between Europe and Asia - has profoundly shaped its musical culture. Mugham absorbed these layers over centuries, and when jazz arrived in the 20th century, Baku became fertile ground for fusion.

Despite political restrictions during the Soviet era, jazz flourished as a space of artistic freedom, establishing Baku as a renowned "jazz city," admired for its vibrant festivals and cosmopolitan spirit. Through visits to the Vagif Mustafazadeh House Museum and conversations with contemporary musicians, the documentary shows how Mustafazadeh's legacy continues to inspire new generations.

Powerful performances by internationally acclaimed Azerbaijani jazz artists - Aziza Mustafazadeh, Isfar Sarabski, Shahin Novrasli, Emil Afrasiyab, Elchin Shirinov, and Etibar Asadli - demonstrate how jazz-mugham remains a living, evolving art form, rooted in tradition yet unmistakably modern," the ambassador wrote.