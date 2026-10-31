Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Heart transplants to become systematic practice in Azerbaijan, expert says

    Health
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 14:40
    Heart transplants to become systematic practice in Azerbaijan, expert says

    Heart transplantation will become a systematic practice in Azerbaijan, and the corresponding program will cover an even larger number of patients, Kamran Musayev, Honorary Chairman of the Cardiovascular Surgery Society, stated at a conference within the Heart Transplant Week, Report informs.

    According to him, the creation of the heart transplant program has become one of the important outcomes of the state policy in the healthcare sector. He recalled that Azerbaijan's work in this direction began in 1999.

    "After 26-27 years of preparation, in February of last year, the country performed its first liver transplant from a deceased donor, and in October - the first such heart transplant," he recalled.

    Musayev emphasized that the main goal is not only to perform complex surgeries but also to create a sustainable heart transplant system.

    He also noted that all four heart transplant operations performed in Azerbaijan were technically successful. According to him, the entire system - from donation to the medical, social, and other aspects of transplantation - has been tested in practice.

    Kamran Musayev Organ transplantation Heart transplant
    Kamran Musayev: Azərbaycanda ürək transplantasiyası proqramının davamlı ənənəyə çevrilməsi hədəflənir
    В Азербайджане намерены расширить программу трансплантации сердца
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