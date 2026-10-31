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    Iran provincial official says US attacked fishing boats off Qeshm Island

    Other countries
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 14:23
    Iran provincial official says US attacked fishing boats off Qeshm Island

    Iranian state ‌broadcaster IRIB, citing ​a Hormozgan ​province official, said ⁠on ​Saturday that the ​US attacked two fishing boats ​near ​Qeshm Island, leaving ‌two ⁠fishermen missing and one wounded, Report informs via Reuters.

    There ​was ​no ⁠immediate US confirmation ​of ​the ⁠attack.

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    İran ABŞ-nin Keşm adası yaxınlığında iki balıqçı gəmisinə hücum etdiyini bildirib
    Иран заявил об атаке США на два рыболовецких судна у острова Кешм
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