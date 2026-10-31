Iran provincial official says US attacked fishing boats off Qeshm Island
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- 31 October, 2026
- 14:23
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Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing a Hormozgan province official, said on Saturday that the US attacked two fishing boats near Qeshm Island, leaving two fishermen missing and one wounded, Report informs via Reuters.
There was no immediate US confirmation of the attack.
İran ABŞ-nin Keşm adası yaxınlığında iki balıqçı gəmisinə hücum etdiyini bildirib
Иран заявил об атаке США на два рыболовецких судна у острова Кешм
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