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    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 14:56
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent

    An official reception on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, celebrated on November 8, has been held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Report informs.

    The event was jointly organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan and the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating under it.

    The reception was attended by representatives of state and government agencies, the diplomatic corps, international organizations, figures of science, culture, and art, diaspora members, as well as local and foreign media representatives.

    In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov highlighted the special significance of Victory Day in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

    According to the diplomat, the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, and lasted for 44 days under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, became a triumph of the unity, will, and determination of the Azerbaijani people.

    Mammadov emphasized that the November 8 Victory is forever imprinted in the national memory and marked the beginning of a new stage in the modern history of Azerbaijan's statehood.

    Following the official part, a festive program dedicated to Victory Day was presented.

    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
    Official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tashkent
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