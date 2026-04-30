Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan to host World Environment Day on June 5

    Ecology
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 11:18
    Azerbaijan to host World Environment Day on June 5

    Azerbaijan will host World Environment Day in Baku on June 5, 2026, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    The event will be held in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

    The event's motto is "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future."

    Azerbaijan took over the World Environment Day at the 2024 event in South Korea.

    World Environment Day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1972 and remains one of the largest international environmental platforms, uniting millions of people.

    Azerbaijan is expanding its protected natural areas, implementing projects to preserve biodiversity, restore ecosystems, and combat climate change. As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, the country has also committed to reducing emissions and developing renewable energy.

    Continuing the momentum established by its presidency of COP29, Azerbaijan aims to contribute to strengthening international cooperation and the practical implementation of environmental commitments through this event.

    World Environment Day 2026 Azerbaijan United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
    Azərbaycanda keçiriləcək Ümumdünya Ətraf Mühit Gününün tarixi məlum olub
    Азербайджан 5 июня примет Всемирный день окружающей среды

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