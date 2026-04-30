Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics to start in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 10:33
    European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics to start in Baku

    The European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku today, Report informs.

    The competition at the National Gymnastics Arena will begin at 12:00 (GMT+4).

    During the tournament, athletes will demonstrate their skills in group and individual routines.

    Along with representatives from Azerbaijan, gymnasts from 30 countries and neutral athletes will also participate.

    The European Cup will conclude on May 3.

    Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup National Gymnastics Arena
    Bakıda bədii gimnastika üzrə Avropa Kuboku start götürür
    В Баку стартует Кубок Европы по художественной гимнастике

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