European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics to start in Baku
Individual sports
- 30 April, 2026
- 10:33
The European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku today, Report informs.
The competition at the National Gymnastics Arena will begin at 12:00 (GMT+4).
During the tournament, athletes will demonstrate their skills in group and individual routines.
Along with representatives from Azerbaijan, gymnasts from 30 countries and neutral athletes will also participate.
The European Cup will conclude on May 3.
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