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The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has denied media reports regarding the resignation of Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, Report informs citing RBC-Ukraine with reference to the NBU.

On the morning of October 21, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) noted that detectives, under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), conducted investigative actions on the premises of the National Bank and at the residence of one of its employees.

NABU emphasized that "no one was detained and no one was notified of suspicion." Other details of the case are not being disclosed within the pre-trial investigation.

The National Bank confirmed that investigative actions took place and stated that the institution continues to operate as usual.

Further explanations were promised upon the conclusion of procedural actions.

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Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshnyi has submitted his resignation after searches were conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), Report informs citing Delo.ua with reference to a source in the banking sector.

According to the source, Pyshnyi wrote his resignation letter voluntarily due to health reasons.

His resignation was planned immediately upon his return from the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Bangkok.

The source named First Deputy Governor of the NBU Sergiy Nikolaychuk as the most likely candidate for the post. Other potential candidates mentioned include Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko and NBU Council member Vasyl Horbal.

During the search, NABU and SAP officers seized two personal mobile phones from Pyshny.

Andriy Pyshnyi has served as NBU Governor since October 7, 2022.