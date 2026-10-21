The European Union expects that following the meeting between US representative Steven Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, its outcomes and the prospects for moving to negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia will be discussed, said Paula Pinho, a spokesperson for the European Commission, Report informs citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Since a meeting of US representatives with President Putin in St. Petersburg was announced, the main goal is to find out whether there are prerequisites for moving to trilateral or even multilateral negotiations with the participation of Ukraine and Russia at the same table," she noted.

According to Pinho, the EU expects that a discussion of the meeting's results will take place after the American delegation returns from Russia.