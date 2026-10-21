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    Azerenerji, World Bank review progress on AZURE project

    Energy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 15:51
    Azerenerji, World Bank review progress on AZURE project

    Azerenerji OJSC and the World Bank have discussed the implementation status of the Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project (AZURE), including work completed under its various components, results achieved, and planned activities for the coming period, Report informs, citing the OJSC.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Baba Rzayev, Chairman of Azerenerji's Board, and a delegation led by Sacha Backes, the World Bank's Country Manager for Azerbaijan.

    The parties also exchanged views on the integration of large-scale renewable energy projects into Azerbaijan's electricity grid and the measures planned in this area.

    Expanding cooperation in the energy sector and exploring future partnership opportunities also featured prominently in the discussions.

    Baba Rzayev Sacha Backes World Bank Azerenerji Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project
    "AzərEnerji" Dünya Bankı ilə AZURE layihəsi üzrə görülmüş işləri müzakirə edib
    "Азерэнержи" и ВБ обсудили ход реализации проекта AZURE
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