Residents relocated to Azerbaijan's Karabakh get breeding cattle
Social security
- 21 October, 2026
- 16:05
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Under the self-employment program, residents of Aghdam, Khojaly, Lachin, and other liberated districts of Azerbaijan have been provided with breeding cattle to develop small farms, Report informs.
Residents were given animals of the Simmental and Holstein breeds, while another 105 people from the Aghdara, Aghdam, Khojaly, Jabrayil, Khojavand, and Lachin districts received assets to establish sheep breeding farms.
Overall, under the program, 1,116 residents resettled in the liberated territories have established small businesses: 661 in agriculture and 455 in production and services.
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