Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Prague and Brno

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Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, nature tourism and year-round travel opportunities were presented at the AVIAREPS Around the World Roadshow 2026 events held in Prague and Brno, Czechia, on October 19-20.

According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency, the events aimed to promote Azerbaijan in the Czech tourism market, showcase the country's tourism products and establish new business contacts.

As part of the program, meetings were held with nearly 40 travel agents and tour operators.

The events were organized by AVIAREPS, which provides international representation and marketing services in the aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The program showcased Baku's historical and modern tourist attractions, Sheki's cultural heritage, tourism routes linked to the Silk Road, as well as Azerbaijan's skiing, mountain and hiking tourism opportunities.

Tourism products tailored to different travel interests were presented to representatives of the Czech tourism sector, while prospects for cooperation and the development of new partnerships were also discussed.

Transport links and travel opportunities were also highlighted as part of efforts to expand Azerbaijan's tourism potential in the Czech market.

Direct Prague-Baku flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and the availability of electronic visas for Czech citizens were presented as factors making travel to Azerbaijan more accessible.

The number of visitors from Czechia to Azerbaijan increased by 10.5% in January-September this year compared with the same period last year.