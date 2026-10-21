Azerbaijani volleyball official receives CEV appointment

Stay up to date with the top news!

Mikhail Frishman, international relations specialist at the Communications Department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), has received an appointment from the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

According to Report, citing the AVF, Frishman will serve as a supervisor and assess the work of referees during the first qualifying round of the European U20 Women's Volleyball Championship, which also serves as the EEVZA - Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association Championship.

The tournament will be held in Rustavi, Georgia, from October 22 to 25.

The national teams of Azerbaijan, Poland, Latvia, Armenia, Ukraine, Estonia and host Georgia will take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan will compete in Group A against Poland and Latvia.