Su-30SM military aircraft crashes in Russia's Kaliningrad region
Region
- 21 October, 2026
- 16:33
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A Su-30SM military aircraft has crashed in Russia's Kaliningrad region, according to a source cited by REN TV.
The incident occurred in the Chernyakhovsk district, between the settlements of Timofeyevka and Zelyony Bor.
According to preliminary information, both pilots managed to eject but sustained injuries.
The pilots were hospitalized.
Kalininqradda hərbi təyyarə qəzaya uğrayıb
В Калининградской области потерпел крушение военный самолет
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