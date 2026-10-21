Outages disrupt mobile networks of French operators
ICT
- 21 October, 2026
- 15:55
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Subscribers of the Orange and Sosh mobile operators faced difficulties accessing mobile services across France, Report informs via French media outlets.
It was noted that the disruption affected users nationwide.
"There may currently be service interruptions on the Orange mobile network. Our teams are making every effort to restore service as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.
Subscribers of Sosh, a subsidiary of Orange, were also affected by the outage.
Orange has not specified the cause of the incident or provided a timeline for the full restoration of network services.
Fransada mobil operatorların şəbəkələrində nasazlıqlar yaranıb
Оператор мобильной связи Франции сообщил о масштабном сбое
Latest News
16:59
National Bank of Ukraine refutes Pyshnyi's resignation - UpdateRegion
16:49
Azerbaijani volleyball official receives CEV appointmentTeam sports
16:33
Su-30SM military aircraft crashes in Russia's Kaliningrad regionRegion
16:28
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Prague and BrnoTourism
16:07
EU wishes to mull results of Witkoff's talks with PutinOther countries
16:05
Photo
Residents relocated to Azerbaijan's Karabakh get breeding cattleSocial security
16:01
Zelensky says he is ready to freeze conflict with Russia along front lineOther
15:55
Outages disrupt mobile networks of French operatorsICT
15:51
Azerenerji, World Bank review progress on AZURE projectEnergy