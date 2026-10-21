Outages disrupt mobile networks of French operators

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Subscribers of the Orange and Sosh mobile operators faced difficulties accessing mobile services across France, Report informs via French media outlets.

It was noted that the disruption affected users nationwide.

"There may currently be service interruptions on the Orange mobile network. Our teams are making every effort to restore service as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.

Subscribers of Sosh, a subsidiary of Orange, were also affected by the outage.

Orange has not specified the cause of the incident or provided a timeline for the full restoration of network services.