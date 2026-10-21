Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Zelensky says he is ready to freeze conflict with Russia along front line

    Other
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 16:01
    Zelensky says he is ready to freeze conflict with Russia along front line

    In an interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed readiness to freeze hostilities with Russia along the current front line, calling such a scenario a realistic path toward ending the war.

    According to Report, asked whether he would agree to a peace deal that would freeze the conflict along the current line of contact and leave Ukraine in control of more than 75% of its territory, Zelensky answered in the affirmative.

    "Yes, we could freeze everything right now. I believe this is a realistic path to ending this war. We call it a ceasefire or, as [US President Donald] Trump put it, stopping the killing," the Ukrainian president emphasized.

    Zelensky also noted that this was the minimum Ukraine needed from Russia at this point.

    "Then, of course, we will turn to the [US] president and the Europeans and ask for security guarantees. The most important thing is peace - peace backed by security guarantees," Zelensky concluded.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Zelenski: Rusiya ilə münaqişəni cəbhə boyu dondurmağa hazırıq
    Зеленский заявил о готовности заморозить конфликт с РФ по линии фронта
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:59
    National Bank of Ukraine refutes Pyshnyi's resignation - Update
    Region
    16:49
    Azerbaijani volleyball official receives CEV appointment
    Team sports
    16:33
    Su-30SM military aircraft crashes in Russia's Kaliningrad region
    Region
    16:28
    Photo
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Prague and Brno
    Tourism
    16:07
    EU wishes to mull results of Witkoff's talks with Putin
    Other countries
    16:05
    Photo
    Residents relocated to Azerbaijan's Karabakh get breeding cattle
    Social security
    16:01
    Zelensky says he is ready to freeze conflict with Russia along front line
    Other
    15:55
    Outages disrupt mobile networks of French operators
    ICT
    15:51
    Azerenerji, World Bank review progress on AZURE project
    Energy
    All News Feed