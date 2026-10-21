Zelensky says he is ready to freeze conflict with Russia along front line

In an interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed readiness to freeze hostilities with Russia along the current front line, calling such a scenario a realistic path toward ending the war.

According to Report, asked whether he would agree to a peace deal that would freeze the conflict along the current line of contact and leave Ukraine in control of more than 75% of its territory, Zelensky answered in the affirmative.

"Yes, we could freeze everything right now. I believe this is a realistic path to ending this war. We call it a ceasefire or, as [US President Donald] Trump put it, stopping the killing," the Ukrainian president emphasized.

Zelensky also noted that this was the minimum Ukraine needed from Russia at this point.

"Then, of course, we will turn to the [US] president and the Europeans and ask for security guarantees. The most important thing is peace - peace backed by security guarantees," Zelensky concluded.