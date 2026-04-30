A fire broke out at an apartment in Uiwang, just south of Seoul, on Thursday, killing two people and injuring six others, officials said, Report informs via Yonhap.

The blaze began at about 10:30 a.m. (GMT+9) on the 14th floor of the 20-story building, with firefighters completely putting out the blaze about two hours later.

A man in his 60s died after plunging from the flat where the fire began, while his wife in her 50s was found dead inside their home. Authorities have discovered a suspected suicide note at the site.

The fire also left six people with minor injuries, such as smoke inhalation.

Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire and the couple's death.