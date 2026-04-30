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    Gaza flotilla organizers say Israel intercepted 15 of 58 vessels overnight

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    • 30 April, 2026
    • 10:17
    Gaza flotilla organizers say Israel intercepted 15 of 58 vessels overnight

    Organizers of a flotilla sailing to the Gaza Strip say the Israeli Navy intercepted 15 of their 58 vessels overnight, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "Fifteen of our vessels abducted – our people at sea remain unaccounted for," the Global Sumud Flotilla says.

    The Israeli Navy began to intercept the flotilla near the Greek island of Crete last night, hundreds of nautical miles from Israel.

    The Navy has called on the remaining activists to turn back, or alternatively, if they have humanitarian aid, deliver it to Ashdod Port, where it will be inspected before entering Gaza. If they continue on their course, the Navy said they would also be stopped.

    "In a violent raid in international waters, Israeli naval forces have intercepted, boarded, and systematically disabled various boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla," the organizers say.

    Global Sumud Flotilla claims that "after smashing engines and destroying navigation arrays, the military retreated - intentionally leaving hundreds of civilians stranded on powerless, broken vessels directly in the path of a massive approaching storm."

    "Furthermore, communications with multiple vessels have been jammed, severing their ability to coordinate or signal for help," they claim.

    Gaza Israeli Navy Global Sumud Flotilla
    Saar "Sumud" donanması gəmilərinin saxlanılması barədə: Qəzzanın dəniz blokadasının yarılmasına imkan verməyəcəyik - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Саар о перехвате судов флотилии "Сумуд": Не допустим прорыва морской блокады Газы - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

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