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    New Sec.-Gen. of TITR Association appointed

    Infrastructure
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 10:13
    New Sec.-Gen. of TITR Association appointed

    The International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" (TITR, Middle Corridor) has officially appointed Nurgul Zhakupova as Secretary General, Report informs referring to the association.

    She previously served as Acting Secretary General.

    The organization's previous Secretary General, Gaidar Abdikerimov, resigned in April 2025.

    According to the TITR Charter, the Secretary General is elected for a three-year term.

    The International Association "TITR" was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Astana. The Association is tasked with coordinating the interactions of all participants in freight transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

    The current members of the Board of the International Association of Transshipment Cargo Transport (TITR) include Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC; Talgat Aldybergenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy; Lasha Abashidze, General Director of JSC Georgian Railways; Dauren Kutpanbayev, Acting Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Aktau Sea Trade Port; Afgan Jalilov, Chairman of CJSC Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company; Eldar Salakhov, Director of CJSC Baku International Sea Trade Port; Ufuk Yalcin, General Director and Chairman of the Board of JSC TCDD Tasimacilik A.S; and Oleksandr Pertsovsky, Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrainian Railways (JSC Ukrzaliznytsia).

    The TITR, or Middle Corridor, is an international transport corridor connecting China and European countries via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The association provides essential information support, facilitates administrative procedures, creates a competitive environment, and ensures maximum efficiency for participants from various countries, including those not directly located along the TITR route.

    Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) Nurgul Zhakupova Secretary-General
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