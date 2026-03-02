The United States did not start the war against Iran, but the administration of President Donald Trump will end it, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told a press conference on the military operation in Iran.

"We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it," Hegseth said.

He also called Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons "stubborn."

"Iran's stubborn pursuit of nuclear weapons, attacks on global shipping lanes, growing arsenal of ballistic missiles and strike drones are no longer an acceptable risk [for the US]," Hegseth said.