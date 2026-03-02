Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 18:10
    The United States did not start the war against Iran, but the administration of President Donald Trump will end it, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told a press conference on the military operation in Iran.

    "We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it," Hegseth said.

    He also called Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons "stubborn."

    "Iran's stubborn pursuit of nuclear weapons, attacks on global shipping lanes, growing arsenal of ballistic missiles and strike drones are no longer an acceptable risk [for the US]," Hegseth said.

    Pit Heqset: İranla müharibəni ABŞ başlatmayıb, lakin Trampın dövründə onu bitirəcəyik
    Пит Хегсет: Не США начинали войну с Ираном, но при Трампе мы ее закончим

